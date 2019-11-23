‘Erratic’ driver pursuit ends in Highway 99 crash in Selma

SELMA, California (KSEE) – A chase ends in a crash off Highway 99 in Selma Friday afternoon.

It happened at the Highway 43 southbound exit around 2:30 p.m.

Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says a woman in her 30s was driving erratically going well over a hundred miles per hour.

He says she was swerving around cars, even going in the middle of the lanes. A deputy reportedly tried to pull her over but she didn’t follow orders.

Instead, she ran a red light and crashed into a car making a left turn. Luckily the driver in that car was not seriously hurt.

The suspect crashed into a pillar and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center for her injuries

She is suspected of driving under the influence after deputies reportedly smelled marijuana in her car.

She is identified as Laura Walls, 49, of Hanford.

