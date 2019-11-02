Erika Sandoval testifies she ‘snapped’ when she killed her husband, an Exeter Police Officer

VISALIA, California (KGPE) – Thirty-three-year-old Erika Sandoval read to the jury a recording of her confession back when she was arrested in 2015.

Prosecuting Attorney David Alavezos asked Sandoval several questions on Friday to try and prove to she has a history of lying.

Earlier this week, Sandoval admitted to breaking into Green’s home, grabbing a gun off his refrigerator, before ultimately going down the hallway and shooting him in his bathroom.

“Right through Daniel’s neck?” Sandoval says. She replies, “Yes.”

On Friday, when she was asked why, she stated she felt scared for their son’s safety after allegedly seeing inappropriate photos in Green’s safe.

No photos were ever entered into evidence, according to Alalvezos.

“I don’t know if they were ever found by anybody,” said Sandoval. “But yes, there were pictures there.”

Alavezos quickly pointed to Sandoval’s taped confession from 2015. Asking her to read it aloud to the court.

“What did you say?” asked Alavezos.

“That same day, like, I was already thinking about it,” said Sandoval as she read the transcript. “You know, cause he was just, you know, he was talking to somebody else and I was like if he is talking to somebody else he is definitely not going to be paying attention to ***** and me.”

Sandoval told the jury she lied to detectives during her confession because she was scared and was not thinking straight.

