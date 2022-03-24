WASHINGTON (KSEE/KGPE) – Genetically modified mosquitoes have been approved for use in Fresno County and Tulare County as part of an experimental use permit (EUP) announced by the EPA earlier this month.

The EUP officially extends permission for genetically engineered Aedes aegypti (OX5034) mosquitoes to be released in Fresno and Tulare counties – as well as two other California counties – until April 30, 2024.

According to the EPA, the genetically engineered mosquitoes are designed to eventually reduce the number of Aedes aegypti, the breed that can transmit diseases such as dengue, Zika, and chikungunya to humans. It could also eliminate the need for pesticides for mosquito control.

Federal officials say the genetically modified process works by preventing any female offspring from surviving when the male-modified mosquitoes mate with wild female mosquitoes. The absence of female mosquitos in the release area eventually results in mosquito population decline.

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation must approve testing in their states before it can go ahead. The EPA adds that the release of the modified mosquitoes is not expected to harm any animals, birds, or fish in the areas they are released in. Additionally, the genetically modified male mosquitoes being released as part of this EUP do not bite people.