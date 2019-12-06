Entire school’s lunch debt paid by Merced student’s parent

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A parent at a Merced elementary school has paid off the entire school’s lunch debt.

The outstanding bill of $1,572.25 was covered this week by Rey Lupian, whose child attends John C. Fremont Elementary.

He says he did it to help people during the holiday season.

Merced City School District says it does not have a charge limit for meals, meaning no student is denied meals if their lunch debt is too high.

