FRESNO, Cali. (KGPE/KSEE) – Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull are extending their one-of-a-kind arena party – The Trilogy Tour – into 2024 with a tour stop in Fresno.

Organizers say the three artists will deliver an electrifying mix of their biggest career-spanning hits with influences of reggaeton, salsa pop, dance, and electronic music, backed by world-class production and state-of-the-art visuals.

The Trilogy Tour will be making its way to Fresno’s Save Mart Center on Jan. 30, 2024.

Tickets go on sale on Friday at 11 a.m. on Ticketmaster.