FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – River Park Farmers Market is changing things up from their traditional farmers market with an event on Tuesday that will allow them and people to “stick together.”

The event is called, Let’s STICK Together and will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the River Park Shopping Center, located at 71 E Via la Plata, Fresno.

Organizers say this event will feature over 50 delicious foods that will be creatively prepared on a stick by Fresno’s best food trucks and chefs.

According to organizers, there will be freshly picked local farm produce, creative crafters and treats. There will also be a free kids zone and people can unwind at the beer garden hosted by Barrel House. There will also be live music.

Organizers say there will be a chance to win prizes and participate in family-friendly games. People who visit the purple tent can inquire about the $15 market match when using their EBT card. Buzz Light Year will also make an appearance, and families can snap a photo with him.