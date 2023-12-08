DUNLAP, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Spend this holiday season with lions at Project Survival Cat Haven’s ‘Christmas with the Lions’ event.

Organizers say Project Survival Cat Haven was founded in 1993 with the purchase of 93 acres just west of Kings’s Canyon National Park, the Cat Haven says they have some of the rarest cats in the world.

Just in time for the holiday season, Christmas with the Lions is an opportunity for all to enjoy meeting with the pride lion. Those who attend can also enjoy tasty treats, warm up to hot chocolate or apple cider, and enjoy caroling while the founder of the project reads Christmas stories.

Christmas with the Lions is a two-day only event that will be on Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Dec. 16 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

