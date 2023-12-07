MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Merced Parks and Community Services will be hosting its annual, Lights Before Christmas event this holiday season.

The event will be on Dec. 15 and go through Dec. 17. On all days it starts at 5:30 p.m. and goes till 7:30 p.m. It is located at 1045 W 25th St, Merced.

Organizers say those who are under one year old will be able to get in for free. People who are ages 14 to 59 will have to pay $5 to get in. Those of the ages 60 and up will have to pay $3 and those who are ages six to 13 will have to pay $4. Those who are ages one to two years old will have to pay $2.

Organizers say there will be pictures with Santa, an interactive snow pit, beautiful lights, and lots of holiday cheer.

There will also be free hot cocoa and concessions. For more information on the event, call (209) 385-6855.