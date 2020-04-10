Enforcement of Clovis COVID-19-related guidelines to begin in advance of Easter holiday

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Clovis police will begin enforcing local and state COVID-19-related guidelines in the city with fines and possible jail time according to a city order released on Friday.

The threatened spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19 led the city of Clovis to issue the emergency order which calls for individuals to practice social distancing, eliminate non-essential gatherings, and otherwise follow the state of California’s “Stay at Home Order.”

In addition, the city of Clovis has closed picnic shelter, playground equipment, and exercise equipment at public parks.

Although the order allows for fines, Chad McCollum, Public Affairs and Information Supervisor for the city of Clovis, says that financial penalties will be a “last resort” for law enforcement.

“Residents will not be stopped and questioned by law enforcement during the course of their day; either while driving or walking. Residents will not be stopped, warned or fined while running errands, going to or from work or for walking on sidewalks, trails or parks,” McCollum said Friday.

The order does not have an end date. To view the order, follow this link to the city of Clovis’ web site.

