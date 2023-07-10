FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The extreme heat is on the way, and so is the strain on the Central Valley’s power grid.

Now, reps from PG&E and Southern California Edison have asked residents to prepare to conserve energy, during the span of triple-digit heat expected.

Heat makes every piece of electrical infrastructure work overtime.

“Really taxing on the equipment transformers failing, things of that nature, that can happen when you see extreme temperatures like this over several consecutive days,” said Jeff Smith, a spokesperson for PG&E.

PG&E and SoCal Edison have not forecasted any rolling outages, but those are always possible with temperatures well into the triple digits.

Especially when those temperatures stay high, long after the sun goes down.

“When overnight temperatures do not go below 80 degrees, it causes… It prevents the equipment from cooling down sufficiently,” said Gabriela Ornelas, spokesperson for Southern California Edison.

Both providers ask that residents in the valley play their part during this sweltering heat wave.

To efficiently keep your home cool, turn that thermostat up to a recommended minimum of 78 degrees, have your A/C serviced, or change the filter.

Also, avoid using appliances from those peak 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. hours, when more folks are home for the evening.

“During that same time, we’re seeing renewable resources go offline for the day. So, that includes solar production because the sun is setting,” said Ornelas.

While there is no telling what’s going to happen on those hottest of days, energy providers are constantly monitoring the grid.

Crews are ready to go if and when a problem arises.

“Our teams are making sure that we’ve got replacement equipment available. So, if the power does go out, we’re able to get customers restored as quickly as possible, safely and as quickly as possible, so they’re not without power for an extended period of time,” said Smith.

If you do experience an outage, both providers know it can be frustrating, but they just ask you to stay patient.

They say crews will work as fast as they possibly can to get the lights back on.