MARINA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) says they are taking measures to protect the habitat for the endangered blunt-nose leopard lizard by temporarily limiting vehicle access to the Panoche Hills Recreation Area in Fresno and San Benito counties.

BLM says the closure will go into effect at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

Officials say this temporary road restriction is required to protect the lizards as they are released into a restored habitat, prevent the destruction of plant and wildlife habitat, and protect and preserve ongoing scientific studies.

This closure is in advance of the annual seasonal closure which regularly occurs from April 15 to Oct. 15.

Limiting motorized vehicles in the area will protect this species’ natural environment, found only in Central California. We must prevent disturbance during this new phase and during the critical breeding season. Zachary Ormsby, Central Coast Field Manager

The Tumey Hills Recreation Area, also in Fresno and San Benito counties, will remain open to vehicle access until April 15. Recreationists can continue to access the Panoche and Tumey Hills by hiking, biking, or horseback riding year-round.

The endangered blunt-nosed leopard lizard population, that lives on the Panoche Hills Plateau, is part of a captive breeding program.

The BLM says they partnered with the Fresno Chaffee Zoo, the Bureau of Reclamation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Fresno State University to recover the species from the imminent danger of extinction on the Plateau.

Officials say this endeavor to release the lizards back into the restored habitat is a key step in the species’ recovery.