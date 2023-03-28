SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In honor of fallen Selma police officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., the city of Selma is continuing to keep his legacy alive and honor his memory.

The Selma City Council declared Jan. 31 as “Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr End of Watch Date” during the March 20 city council meeting.

Officials say they issued a proclamation which read, in part, “Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco exemplified the spirit of the Police Officer by his actions as they were symbolic of the profession and dedicated himself to Protect and Serve the Community of Selma” and “that the City Council for the City of Selma hereby dedicates the End of Watch date and all anniversaries by flying all flags at half-staff on Jan. 31, beginning in 2024.”

During the meeting, officials say a rendering of a memorial honoring Fallen Officer Carrasco was presented. Those wishing to donate can make checks payable to the Selma Business Collaborative and can drop off checks to the Selma District Chamber of Commerce or mail them to 1821 Tucker Street, Selma, CA 93662.

Officer Carrasco lost his life in the line of duty on Jan. 31, 2023.