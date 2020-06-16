Employees at almond processing facility test positive for COVID-19: visitors encouraged to get tested

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Eight employees at the Hughson Nut Company in Livingston have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Merced County Department of Public Health.

Officials say that the affected portion of the plant has been closed and is being disinfected. Employees with close contact to the individuals that have tested positive have been ordered to quarantine at home, and all employees have been advised to test for COVID-19.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the Hughson Nut Company with the investigation of this

outbreak. It’s important for all individuals to follow preventative safety practices to help minimize the spread of this virus in our community. We hope for a successful recovery for all those affected,” says Dr. Salvador Sandoval, Merced County Public Health Officer.

Anyone who visited the Hughson Nut Company between the dates of May 18 to June 12 is encouraged to get tested.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.