MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A grocery store employee was stabbed after trying to stop a thief from stealing on Wednesday night, according to the Merced Police Department.

Police responded to a stabbing at 8:26 p.m. at the Food 4 Less on Olive and R Street in Merced.

When officers arrived, they located a lost prevention employee suffering from a single stab wound.

According to the police, the employee was trying to apprehend a man who was stealing from the market before the stabbing occurred.

The employee was transferred to the hospital, where their condition is currently unknown.

Officers are still looking for the suspect, who they say fled the store in a blue sedan.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Merced Police Department.