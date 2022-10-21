FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An employee was hurt during a hayride at a Halloween attraction in Sanger on Thursday night.

In a press release sent out Friday, officials with Hobb’s Grove said an employee dressed as a werewolf was trying to scare visitors on the hayride when he ended up falling over.

After the fall, the employee was reportedly injured by the frame of the trailer that was being pulled by a tractor.

Officials said the employee was not hit or run over by the tractor or the trailer.

First responders were called out to Hobb’s Grove to provide the employee with first aid.

The employee was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and later released.