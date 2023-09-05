VISALIA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Sequoia Symphony Orchestra will be making a return to the Visalia Fox Theatre with “a new way for audiences to experience” two classic films.

The orchestra plays along with the film giving a full and immersive experience.

Included in this season are orchestral renditions of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” and “Elf.”

The Sequoia Symphony Orchestra now has tickets for sale for all concerts this 2023-2024 season.

The season starts with a family-friendly film series in the months of October and December, to sounds of compositions filling the theater in November and April.

All concerts begin at 7:30 P.M. with doors opening at 6:30 P.M. Before each concert (except the film concerts), music director Bruce Kiesling will host a pre-concert talk with the audience at 6:45 P.M.