Emotions run high in Fresno as thousands protest the death of George Floyd

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — More than 3,000 people marched side by side from City Hall to the Fresno Police Department on Sunday to protest the death of George Floyd.

The protest, named ‘We Can’t Breathe,’ was organized by the Fresno State NAACP. The title referencing the words George Floyd called out last Monday when a Minneapolis Police Officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes on May 25.

Those words hit home for many locals.

“When I first saw the video,” Chris Milton said. “I am getting goosebumps talking right now. When I first watched the video, I watched it and I saw my mannerisms change. I saw myself watching the video, and then I feel my self war up. And then I felt rage. And then I felt the first tear come down my face. And then they kept falling.”

“Black lives matter,” “hands up, don’t shoot,” and “no justice, no peace, prosecute the police” were chanted by the crowd the entire march.

“We are protesting against the injustices that are done across the country when it comes to black bodies, we are protesting against police brutality, we are protesting again white supremacy,” said protester Joshua Slack.

“All together we are equal,” said protester Erren Ewing. “We deserve to be treated better. Everyone.”

While many protests across the nation turned violent over the weekend, this protest stayed peaceful.

“The change starts here,” Slack said. “Starts now. We are going to make sure that it is done.”

“It means a lot when as a community we can get together and show how strong we are as a community because a lot of the time we forget,” Ewing said. “We are at home, we are separated, we are not together. But when we are together we are strong, and this event showed how strong we are.”

The protest lasted several hours. It started from Fresno City Hall, proceeded to the Fresno Police Department and returned to City Hall.

