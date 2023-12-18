FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Local hospitals are slammed with a surge in respiratory illnesses that include COVID, RSV, and Influenza.

More and more people with symptoms have even started to go to the emergency room, creating waits of over 10 hours for non-emergency patients.

“They are seeing patients in their emergency room with symptoms of these respiratory illnesses like coughs, fever, sore throat, and right now, 20%-40% above capacity, that’s where hospitals are operating at,” said Dr. Trinidad Solis, Deputy Health Officer for the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Solis says the jump in patients has even affected ambulance drop-offs.

“Ambulances also, when they’re coming in to bring patients to the hospital, they may have to wait one or two hours to unload the patient into the hospital because of the wait,” she said.

Dr. Solis asks that all those with symptoms of a respiratory illness that might need care, but don’t believe it’s an emergency, utilize local urgent care locations, your primary doctor, or telehealth.

The assess and refer policy is also now in effect.

It means every ambulance responding to a call will assess a patient and if they don’t have an emergency, they will direct them to those other non-emergency resources to save room in the ER for patients that need it.

However, Dr. Solis says if you do believe it’s an emergency don’t wait to head to your local emergency room.

“If you are having chest pains, shortness of breath, or you are concerned, please don’t hesitate because we are here to help you,” said Solis.

Additionally, she says if you haven’t already, get your COVID, flu, or for those eligible RSV vaccine.

Those words of advice have also been preached across the San Joaquin River into Madera County at Valley Children’s Hospital.

There, they have seen a 17% uptick in respiratory patients since Thanksgiving with an average of 330 emergency department patients a day.

As the holiday season is now in full swing, they want you to take every precaution, like hand washing, social distancing if need be, or even masking.

If you or someone in your family is really sick, you might want to stay home altogether.

“The people that are at most risk are the little ones, so less than one year of age up to two, and our elderly,” said Dr. Mariel Marquez with Valley Children’s Hospital. “So, one of the things I would recommend is, if you’re feeling ill, it might be time to reconsider these gatherings,” she said.

