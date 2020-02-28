Emergency declared in Kings County after accumulation of animal carcasses

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Kings County’s Emergency Services Director has issued a local emergency in response to the accumulation of animal carcasses.

Baker Commodities, the only provider of rendering services for livestock producers in Kings County, temporarily closed its facility for maintenance on Monday and are unavailable to pick-up or render animal carcasses while they are closed.

The accumulation of animal carcasses creates possible sanitary and safety issues, according to Kings County officials.

The emergency announcement means agencies can designate alternative disposal methods for animal carcasses until normal services are restored.

Rendering services are expected to resume March 3.

Alternative disposal methods for animal carcasses may be utilized including disposal at a permitted landfill that will accept animal carcasses, temporary composting on-site, and permanent on-site burial in emergency landfills.

Questions can be directed to the Department of Public Health Environmental Health Services Division at (559) 584-1411.

