TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ahead of more rainfall in the valley, emergency crews in Tulare County are prepping to respond if they need to.

Officials in Tulare are monitoring the conditions.

“If you know if there’s water flowing across the road, don’t drive across the water,” said Captain Francisco Benitez with the Tulare County Fire Department.

Benitez is warning drivers after they’ve had to rescue several people from floodwaters during the recent storms.

“Those signs are there for a reason and that’s to keep the public safe,” Benitez added.

Sunday in Tulare County, a rescue dive team scrambled to get a driver to safety after he tried to cross road 108.

Fast-moving floodwaters swept the truck onto the shoulder, trapping the man inside.

“We’ve had numerous incidents where people have attempted to drive across the water on the roads, some people even moved barricades to get through and they’ve gotten themselves in trouble,” said Benitez.

At the Tulare County Emergency Operations center it’s all hands on deck. Crews are meeting every 4 hours, to go over plans and conditions as storms approach the area.

“They monitor the forecast, there is a meteorologist assigned to this incident, he provides information, and we try to send that information out to the public,” Benitez said.

Tulare County road crews are also working around the clock, sending pictures from Springville and Three Rivers showing vehicles halfway underwater.

State routes 190 and 198 are still closed due to severe flooding. Sheriff deputies are even keeping a close eye on the Tule River as water has already reached the Schafer Dam Spillway.

Residents are asked to avoid this area and be prepared if the water reaches a dangerous level.

“If they’re evacuated I would say stay out until it’s allowed to return to your home. For those sheltering in place just monitor your surroundings, water rising, and the amount of water coming down,” Benitez said.

Officials say if residents are sheltering in place and the conditions change and help is needed, they say don’t hesitate to call 911.