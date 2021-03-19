Eligible Tulare County residents, workers can schedule appointment for upcoming COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County residents and workers currently eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine but have not be able to secure an appointment can get vaccinated at an upcoming mass vaccination clinic at the International Agri-Center in Tulare.

Because more vaccines have been allocated to the county, officials are holding the drive-thru clinic on March 23 and 24 for anyone who works or is employed in health care, emergency services, education & childcare, food & agriculture, and all residents age 65 and older who have not been able to secure a vaccination appointment elsewhere, said county spokeswoman Carrie Monteiro.

As part of the state’s expansion on who is able to get vaccinated, people 16-64 years of age who have an underlying heath condition or disability which increases their risk of severe COVID-19 can now make an appointment to get vaccinated.

To protect patient confidentiality, verification documentation of the diagnosis or type of disability is not required, but instead, anyone meeting the eligibility requirements will be asked to sign a self-attestation that they meet the criteria for high-risk medical conditions or disabilities.

Eligible residents and workers can sign up at My Turn or call 1-833-422-4255 if in need of assistance over the phone.

“With this increase in allocation, we urge all our eligible residents and workforce to not delay and get vaccinated as soon as possible,” shared Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “This vaccine is our best line of defense against the COVID-19 virus, as we look to build immunity in our community, allowing us to safely lift restrictions on businesses, open schools, and ultimately bring this horrible pandemic to an end.”