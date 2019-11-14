Eleven-year-old runs, raises money for fallen Central Valley officer

Breaking News
WINTER SPRINGS, Florida (KSEE/KGPE) – An 11-year-old boy honored a fallen Central Valley police officer by including him in on his tradition to run a mile for each slain member of law enforcement.

Zechariah Cartledge wanted to help families of fallen first responders in a meaningful way with his gift of running.

He then began raising money for the families with his ability.

Recently, he ran in honor of Jonathan Diaz of the Lemoore Police Department, who was killed in a murder-suicide.

In 2019, Running 4 Heroes officially became a nonprofit. Zechariah runs a mile for every first responder who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“Our first responders do so much for us. I want to let them know they are appreciated,” Cartledge says.

Donations received go toward purchasing American Flags, which he runs with and then gives it to the family of the fallen officer.

