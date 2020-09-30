Electrify America opens 8 free solar-powered electric vehicle charging stations in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Electrify America, which bills itself as the largest open DC fast-charging network in the U.S., has opened eight free solar-powered charging stations across Fresno County.

The deployment of the free charging stations is part of the network’s effort to expand access to electric vehicle charging to low-income, disadvantaged, and rural communities in California.

“Our work to expand access to sustainable, affordable electric vehicle charging options to communities that are especially vulnerable to the impacts of climate change is incredibly important,” said Nina Huesgen, senior manager, Home and eCommerce at Electrify America. “Providing this access to charging that is independent from the grid is particularly key to rural areas, which may lack sufficient access to infrastructure, and can increase the confidence of local EV drivers in need of public charging options.”

The solar charging stations have energy storage that allows them to operate at night, in inclement weather and during power outages. They are also independently rated to withstand winds of up to 120 mph and floods up to 9.5 feet.

Electrify America said worked with the Fresno County Rural Transit Agency and Beem Global to place the stations in easily accessible public locations, like Mendota’s city parking lot or Orange Cove’s city hall.

“These cities are ideal locations for rural residents to use this technology in improving the air quality and health standards,” said Moses Stites, general manager of Fresno County Rural Transit Agency. “This is a collaborative effort in reducing greenhouse gases and promoting a sustainable environment in disadvantaged communities.”

Free charging stations open now

Donny Wright Park, 630 West Fresno Street, Fowler, CA 93625

Orange Cover City Hall, 633 6th Street, Orange Cove, CA 93646

Parking Lot, 1st Street/E. Front Street, Selma, CA 93662

Police Department, 17051 12th Street, Huron, CA, 93234

Police Department, 8770 S. Mendocino Ave, Parlier, CA 93648

City Parking Lot, Corner of H and 12th Street, Reedley, CA 93654

City Parking Lot, 643 Quince Street, Mendota, CA 93640

Free charging station opening Oct. 2

Veterans Park, S. Indianola Ave/E. Jensen Ave, Sanger, CA 93657

