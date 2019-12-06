Electricity is currently out at Fresno City Hall for the second time this week

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — According to the City of Fresno, the electricity is currently out at City Hall for the second time this week.

The City of Fresno’s backup generator installed after the previous outage at city hall on Monday has stopped working, according to the city’s Twitter account.

All counters are still open to the public and online payments and permitting are still available. 

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com