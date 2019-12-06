Electricity is currently out at Fresno City Hall for the second time this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — According to the City of Fresno, the electricity is currently out at City Hall for the second time this week.

The City of Fresno’s backup generator installed after the previous outage at city hall on Monday has stopped working, according to the city’s Twitter account.

The backup generator at City Hall has stopped working and electricity is currently out in the building. We anticipate providing minimal service at all public counters for the time being. Online bill pay and permitting is still available. You can also visit our Manchester location — City of Fresno (@CityofFresno) December 6, 2019

All counters are still open to the public and online payments and permitting are still available.

