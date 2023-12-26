VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An electrical malfunction caused a fire in a home, and some bystanders assisted the Visalia Fire Department in extinguishing it, fire officials said.

Firefighters say just before noon, they were called to the 2300 block of South Garden Street for a report of a structure fire.

When crews arrived on the scene, they saw smoke coming from a home. Fire officials say a majority of the fire was extinguished by bystanders with a garden hose. No one was home when the fire broke out.

Four fire units responded and breathing support was on the scene. The Visalia Police Department also responded to assist with traffic control.

According to the Visalia Fire Department, the cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.