LONG BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Charging stations for a new fleet of electric vehicles to carry goods from one of the busiest ports in the country are being set up in Southern California.

Electrify America announced Tuesday that it plans to build 30 charging stations with “the fastest charging speeds available today.”

The company will use a new fleet of Class 8 Volvo Trucks and Kenworth battery electric trucks to transport goods from the Long Beach Port.

“We can have a tremendous impact…zero emissions trucks together to provide a more sustainable way to transport shipping containers to and from the Long Beach Port,” said Rachel Moses, director of Commercial Services, Green Cities & Business Development at Electrify America.

Electrify America says it wants to send a message that electric trucks can meet consumers’ demands.

This is another part of California’s push to phase out the combustion engine.

California’s Air Resources Board voted earlier this year to eliminate the number of new gas-powered vehicles sold in the state by 2035.