FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A home in southeast Fresno was damaged Sunday morning following a fire that crews say was sparked by an electric car.

The fire took place at around 9 a.m. at a home located in Minnewawa, near Peach and Butler avenues.

Firefighters say the fire spread to the garage of the home. Fire crews were able to get it under control, but add that dealing with electric vehicle batteries (EVB) created a new challenge.

“The complexity of electrical vehicle these days add a dynamic to fire fighting, however, we got a good knockdown of the fire,” said Battalion Chief Keola Park from the Fresno Fire Department.

Firefighters say they were able to prevent the fire from spreading – but there was substantial smoke damage to the home.