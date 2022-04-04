FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The special election to fill the 22nd District House seat vacated by Republican Devin Nunes will take place on Tuesday.

Nunes quit at the start of the year to take a new job as CEO of a social media platform owned by former President Donald Trump.

Six candidates, four Republicans, and two Democrats will be campaigning for a job that won’t exist for much longer.

“We’re electing somebody who might get to serve five months in Congress. They’ll figure out where their office is, where the bathroom is, and then all of a sudden run for re-election and may not remain in the House,” said Fresno State Political Science Professor Thomas Holyoke.

A candidate needs more than 50% of the vote to win Tuesday’s election. If no one reaches that number, a runoff election will be consolidated with the primary election in June.

“Two congressional seats on the same ballot. Something that should never happen,” said Fresno County Clerk James Kus.

Although California has just gone through a redistricting process, Tuesday’s special election is based on current district lines, districts that will be drastically changed.

Nunes’ seat was viewed as reliably republican, but the political landscape is in for major changes.

“That district basically ceases to exist. There’s a good chance that if a republican wins this runoff election, the new district, which will probably be a good bit more democrat, that individual might not even be able to serve that long,” Holyoke said.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. There are 11 voting locations which can be found on the election office website. Results are expected to be final on April 14.