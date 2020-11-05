Election results show many close battles in local mayoral races

LOS BANOS, California (KSEE) – On the day after the election, results Wednesday evening are showing close calls for many of the local mayoral races across the Central Valley.

In Los Banos, only a handful of votes separate the mayoral candidates. Current city council member Tom Faria is in the lead against newcomer Paul Llanez.

“Only two updates were given to us last night and so I was down 39 votes I believe at one time and now it’s 13,” he said.

But Llanez, a retired police officer, is not closing this case just yet.

“I know there’s some ballots that still need to be counted, how people voted this year is very unique so I know the county is doing their best to get everything caught up and counted so uh, 13 votes, you know at this point, no I don’t feel like it’s over by a long shot,” Llanez said.

In Merced, the race for mayor is between four candidates. As of Wednesday morning, it is down to three with Matt Serratto in the lead.

In Livingston, the votes currently favor Juan Aguilar Jr. over current Mayor Gurpal Samra.

In Madera, current city council member Santos Garcia takes the lead over incumbent Andy Medellin with 490 votes.

In Fresno County, there are three mayoral races. In Kerman, voters favoring Gary Yep over current city council member Espi Sandoval with 382 more votes. In Sanger, voters have Eli Ontiveros in the lead over incumbent Frank Gonzalez. In Selma, Scott Robertson is in the lead over incumbent Louis Franco.

“The way I feel today is very positive for Selma’s future,” Robertson said.

Ballots across the Central Valley are still being counted.

