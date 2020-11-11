Election night gathering with Fresno leaders turns into a COVID-19 outbreak with three confirmed cases

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stemming from an election night party has risen to three, after Granville Homes president and GV Wire publisher Darius Assemi revealed his diagnosis Tuesday night.

Assemi follows Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer and Fresno County Supervisor Steve Brandau. Others who were at the Tuesday night party, as well as Fresno County staff Brandau may have gotten in close contact with, are now in quarantine. It was hosted by an employee from Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center.

By definition, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as three or more cases, according to Fresno County interim health officer Dr. Rais Vohra. Since symptoms can show up 14 days after exposure, the severity of the situation remains unknown.

Assemi talked about his diagnosis during GV Wire’s weekly Unfiltered show. He said he learned about Brandau’s COVID-19 infection on Thursday, so he informed his staff immediately and scheduled a test for Friday.

“I started to quarantine Friday morning, I got my test Friday evening…and they were positive,” Assemi said. “It’s unfortunate because I’ve worked so hard since March to stay away and be safe — keep my staff safe.”

Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and Fresno City Councilman Mike Karbassi were also at the party Assemi, Dyer and Brandau were at. Both have reported negative COVID-19 test results.

Recalling that night, Dyer said he let his guard down.

“I debated, quite honestly, whether to go or not when I got invited. But, I thought, eh, it’s a few friends gonna get together for dinner. I think that’s the message [to take away] – even a few friends getting together for dinner can ultimately cause somebody to get the virus,” Dyer said.

Brandau said he had a sore throat Tuesday, but he still attended the Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting, as well as the party. In an interview – when pressed about if he’d take guidance such as mask-wearing more seriously – he said he has been since Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mask mandate in May.

But he has exceptions.

“Since then, I’ve been wearing the mask when I go in public. Not at that small gathering for sure. Not when I have people over to my house. I don’t sit around the dinner table with a mask on if that’s what the expectations are,” Brandau said.

During the Fresno County Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 press conference on Tuesday, Vohra said five people who work at Fresno County’s administrative offices have tested positive. However, it’s unclear if any of them had direct contact with Brandau.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.