Election aftermath: Central Valley counties are split down the middle or leaning towards recall

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – About two-thirds of California voters have rejected the recall of Governor Gavin Newsom, allowing him to keep his job for at least another year.

However, votes are still being counted.

In Fresno County, an estimated 68% of votes have been counted and the results are split almost down the middle: 90,181 voting ‘yes,’ and 89, 502 voting ‘no.’

It looks similar in Merced County, where 18,130 citizens have voted in favor of the recall and 18,168 have voted against it.

Madera County and Tulare County, though, have voted in favor of the recall so far, with 59% of voters saying ‘yes’ and 41% voting ‘no.’

County Clerk James Kus says the election went smoothly in Fresno, with 18,000 voters showing up to the polls.

“It was a pretty busy day, and quite successful,” he said.

Those 18,000 in-person voters add to the 190,000 people and counting who voted by mail. On Wednesday, Kus predicts the elections office still has 75-80,000 ballots that need to be counted.

It cost the county $4 million to put the election on, according to Kus. It will be reimbursed by the state, where the total cost is an estimated $275 million.

Fresno State political science professor Thomas Holyoke saying it’s a high price to pay.

“I mean what was this all supposed to be about? Hundreds of millions of dollars was spent on this election, including public money to run the election. It seems to me this was just a terrible, terrible waste,” he said.

Kus says he thinks the elections office will have all of the ballots counted by Friday afternoon, but they will continue accepting all ballots postmarked on September 14 through Tuesday.