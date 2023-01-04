Elderly woman in Clovis hit by car, flown to CRMC, CHP says

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman was critically hit by a car Wednesday evening and flown to Community Regional Medical Center, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says they responded to an accident around 5:30 p.m. on Del Rey and Herndon avenues.

Officials say a woman in her 80s walked directly into the path of a car on Del Rey Avenue. The woman was wearing dark clothes, making her difficult to be seen.

The car hit the woman, causing critical injuries, and was flown to a local hospital according to authorities.

The driver had no injuries and was not believed to be under the influence according to CHP.