FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An elderly woman is now recovering after she was hit by a car near Fresno High School, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say on Wednesday evening around 5:30 p.m. a woman in her 70s was using the crosswalk on Mckinley and Echo with her dog when a driver hit her.

Officials say the woman is in critical, but stable condition with a leg fracture while her dog is being taken care of by the SPCA.

Police say alcohol was not involved in the incident and the driver remained on the scene and cooperative.