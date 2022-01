Hanford Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 79-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle in Hanford, according to authorities.

The man was walking westbound on 12th Ave. near train tracks, north of Highway 198. According to authorities, vehicles could be seen swerving to avoid the man before he was hit.

The driver involved in the accident stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police. DUI was ruled out according to police.