FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Einstein Bros Fresno will be having its grand opening ceremony on Friday near Riverpark.

Einstein Bros. Bagels was established in Dec. 1995 in the Mami Metropolitan Area in Flordia, as their concept was created to offer guests a neighborhood gathering place with a warm, inviting atmosphere, and the quality of a bakery-style cafe, according to the franchise.

Organizers invite all to join and celebrate the Grand Opening of Einstein Bros. Bagels – as Einstien Bros staff says they are ready to serve the Central Valley with what they are claiming is the “freshest” bagels and coffee.

This grand opening ceremony will take place on Jan. 5, from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at 228 E. River Park Circle, Fresno CA, 93720.

