FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A ribbon cut ceremony was held on Friday to commemorate Einstein Bros. Bagels official opening in Fresno near Riverpark.

The manager of the Fresno location, Jaime Gonzalez, says the team at Einstein Bros. Bagels is excited to open for the public after a long journey and ups and downs.

“The energy, the environment, the quality that we are striving for, it feels really good that we are finally open for the public,” said Jaime Gonzalez, manager of Einstein Bros. Bagels in Fresno.

Gonzalez says visitors can expect hot coffee and fresh bagels when they come into the store. He wants to make it a place where people can hang out.

“You’ll know the team is excited to welcome you in, you know, service you a fresh bagel, hot coffee,” said Gonzalez.

Einstein Bros. Bagels officials say they will be also serving Classic bagels like Sesame, Onions, and Everything along with their Signature bagel flavors like French Toast and Asiago, as well as Gourmet Bagels like Spinach Florentina, Jalapeño Cheddar, and Apple Cinnamon.

The new facility is located between Dave N Busters and Café Rio, at 228 E River Park Cir, directly off the Friant and 41 highway. They are open every day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.