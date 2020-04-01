Eggs-celent: Clovis Unified hides treat inside district meals

Live Now
Autoridades de salud del Condado de Tulare anuncian segunda muerte relacionando con COVID-19

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The city of Clovis found a solution to what to do with 20,000 candy-filled plastic eggs officials had stocked up for the city’s annual Easter Egg hunt.

In a post on Twitter Wednesday, the city of Clovis said the candy-filled eggs were hidden inside the meals provided by Clovis Unified School District.

Schools have been closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The 20,000 eggs were placed inside district meals handed out Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

