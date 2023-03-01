DUNLAP, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – PG&E is working hard to restore power to many Central Valley residents, many that have been without power for 80+ hours, according to representatives with PG&E.

Fresno division superintendent, Anthony Proctor, was in Dunlap on Wednesday and says over the past week, they have had hundreds of customers without power, but that they are taking every measure possible to get power back to residents.

“Obviously, hard-to-access areas, lot of snow on the ground, so we’ve brought in specialized equipment, anything we can do to get into the back hills to access the equipment. We’ve snowshoed in, we’ve had helicopter patrols to try and identify damage in the hills,” said Proctor.

Proctor says they were able to restore a lot of customers on Tuesday evening, a large portion of Hume Lake, but the new storm has taken some of the customers back out that they just restored.

Proctor says they are hopeful they are able to get the rest of the customers out in the next 24 hours.