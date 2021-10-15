Effort to recall Kingsburg City councilmember fails due to insufficient number of signatures, officials say

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The effort to collect enough signatures to recall Kingsburg City councilmember Jewel Hurtado has failed after officials report that not enough signatures were received to push recall efforts any further.

Fresno County Clerk James Kus released documentation on Friday that states a total of 310 signatures were found to be sufficient on the petition when a total of 354 were needed to move the recall process forward.

I’m glad to learn that Kingsburg tax payers will not be forced to waste $90,000 in a special election to remove me from office. I will continue to do the work that I was elected to do and serve the city I love for the remainder of my term. 🇸🇪 https://t.co/aPCXGzP74u — Jewel Hurtado (@jewelhurtado_) October 15, 2021

Hurtado was under fire after making a motion to place a rainbow flag outside of Kingsburg City Hall during Pride Month. Hurtado was also arrested on suspicion of DUI in late June.