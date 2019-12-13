Edison Tigers to play in championship peewee football game Sunday

(KSEE/KGPE) — A Central Valley peewee team will compete for the largest youth football championship in the world.

The Edison Tigers from southwest Fresno are playing in the National Championship game on Sunday; their opponent is TBD.

The Tigers beat Montana 32-0 on Thursday and beat a team from New Jersey 32-8 on Friday morning.

The peewee team from Tulare had also qualified to represent the Valley.

