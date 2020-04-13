COVID-19 Information

Easter bunny along with Parlier Police Dept. spread Easter cheer to kids and families

Local News

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE) — The Easter bunny along with Parlier Police Department drove through neighborhoods on Sunday spreading Easter cheer to kids and families.

The Easter bunny with police escort drove through neighborhoods waving to families wishing them a happy Easter.

“The kids heard the sirens from a block away, they were out waiting from the next block. They waved at the officers and waved at the Easter bunny. It brought a lot of light to their spirits with the quarantine going on right now,” Sgt. Dan Barcellos with the Parlier Police Department said.

Sgt. Barcellos says this was a way for the police department to lift community spirits and show them that we’re all in this together.

