East Fresno apartment fire leaves woman dead

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Several firefighters were at the scene of an east Fresno apartment fire Saturday afternoon that left a woman dead, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

The blaze was reported around 1 p.m. at the Peachwood Apartments in the area of 1221 N. Peach Ave., near the intersection of Olive and Peach avenues, said Cpt. Coby Johns. Early reports were that someone was stuck upstairs in a two-story unit that was on fire.

A Fresno Police officer was the first to arrive and tried to reach the second floor unit but was stopped by heavy smoke.

Johns said fire crews were later able to make it into the apartment unit and found a deceased woman in her 50s inside a bedroom where the fire started.

The blaze was mostly limited to the upstairs bedroom and was quickly contained by firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

