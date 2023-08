FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An earthquake shook near Coalinga on Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the quake was reported at 12:17 p.m. local time, with the epicenter around four miles northwest of Parkfield, southwest of Coalinga.

The quake was measured at a magnitude of 4.3. There are no reports of damage.

