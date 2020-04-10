Earthquake reported near Coalinga early Friday morning

COALINGA, California (KGPE/KSEE) – A magnitude 3.4 earthquake shook near Coalinga on Friday morning just before 2 a.m. according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS located the epicenter as New Idria just north of Coalinga.

There were no reports of serious damage or injuries in the wake of the tremor.

You can see the latest information on this quake here.

