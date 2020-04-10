Live Now
Coronavirus coverage from around the country | Weekdays at 8:30 a.m.

COVID-19 Information

News Coverage

Symptoms

Prevention

Yes, We're Open

Earthquake reported near Coalinga early Friday morning

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Earthquake

COALINGA, California (KGPE/KSEE) – A magnitude 3.4 earthquake shook near Coalinga on Friday morning just before 2 a.m. according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS located the epicenter as New Idria just north of Coalinga.

There were no reports of serious damage or injuries in the wake of the tremor.

You can see the latest information on this quake here.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know