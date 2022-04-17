OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report of a shooting just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday in Orosi.

Deputies were dispatched to the 43000 block of Road 120, and say when they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. They also say another man at the scene was detained.

Investigators say the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

Detectives are continuing their investigation and ask if anyone has information on this case, to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.