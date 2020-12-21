Early morning oil storage yard fire sparks explosions and evacuations in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Fire Department fire crews were faced with several challenges while battling a fire in central Fresno early Sunday morning.

Fire crews battled a fire near Highway 99 and Olive Avenue just before 1:00 a.m. at an oil storage yard.

They say due to the fog conditions during the night many drivers passing by the fire would call dispatch to notify authorities of the fire but when fire crews would arrive no fire was found.

Authorities say fire crews were able to eventually find the location of the fire but due to the delay in the response, the fire had quickly spread in areas of the property.

Photo: Fresno Fire Department

Some of the challenges fire crews faced were the heavy fog, the unknown materials that were in the yard, and the large volume fire crews encountered when they first arrived to the scene, according to Public Information Officer Shane Brown with the Fresno Fire Department.

“Where the engine first spotted and was going to set up for attack they immediately had explosions where 55-gallon drums were shooting 100ft in the air, and with the heavy fog, crews weren’t able to see where they were going to land,” said Brown.





Photos: Fresno Fire Department

Authorities say the biggest safety factor was that there were several motels, homes and businesses in the area that had to evacuate.

Northbound Highway 99 was closed down for a couple of hours but later reopened, no injuries were reported.

Investigators are still investigating the cause of the fire with property owners and are looking to see if surveillance video is available to help with the investigation.