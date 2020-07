FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno fire crews battled an early morning commercial fire in southwest Fresno.

The fire started around 3 a.m. near Elm and Annadale avenues.

Fresno fire said a furniture-making business burned and two mobile homes had to be evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

