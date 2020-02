FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Fire crews battled an early morning house fire in southeast Fresno.

According to Fresno Fire, the fire started around 4 a.m. in the attic of a house in 5100 block of E Washington near Belmont and Peach avenue.

Two people were home at the time, heard the fire and got out.

Units are on scene of a #HOUSEFIRE on the 5100 block of E. Washington. pic.twitter.com/IxDTr6R9wS — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) February 26, 2020

No injuries were reported.

