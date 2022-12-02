PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eagle Mountain Casino will host a job fair on Wednesday, Dec. 14, as part of an effort to hire over 100 employees.

The event will take place at the Employment Development Department office in Porterville from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Eagle Mountain Casino officials say the company is looking to fill a wide variety of positions and schedules. Applicants should take their resume and attend dressed to impress.

I started working as a Summit Club representative, and the Summit Club Manager was William Garfield, who is now a member of the Tribal Council. Seeing as I was trying to get more involved with marketing and loved being out in the front with guests instead of the back, he allowed me to be involved with the slot tournaments. Next, I was offered the Supervisor position and was involved with data and player development. Then, I became the Marketing Coordinator dealing with the same duties but more of the digital side and social media. Recently I was promoted to Director of Casino Marketing, which handles the casino hosts, player development, promotions, and anything that has to do with players and casino marketing. Salvador Ambriz, Director of Marketing Eagle Mountain Casino

The casino’s entertainment center is looking to hire revenue auditors, card dealers, cashiers, maintenance workers, servers, and bartenders.

The Employment Development Department’s office is located at 1063 W Henderson Ave in Porterville. For more information and an updated list of available positions visit www.eaglemtncasino.com/careers or call (559) 788-1877.