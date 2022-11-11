PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eagle Mountain Casino is looking to fill hundreds of hospitality jobs on Thursday, November 17th.

The casino is hosting a job fair in Porterville to fill numerous positions, over 100 of them immediately, and a few hundred more after the casino completes its relocation and expansion.

Eagle Mountain Casino is looking to hire card dealers, revenue auditors, cashiers, and maintenance workers, as well as food service staff including bartenders, servers, barbacks, hosts, cooks, and dishwashers.

The casino says there is some part-time work available also, including custodial and slot attendant positions.

The hiring event will take place at the Employment Development Department, located at 1063 West Henderson Ave in Porterville from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The hiring team encourages candidates to bring pre-printed resumes with them that day and dress professionally.

If you are unable to attend Thursday’s job fair, you can view and apply for open positions by going to their website.

Eagle Mountain Casino says the new gaming and event center expansion is scheduled to open soon and is located off Highway 65 in Porterville, near the Porterville airport. The upgraded facility is on 40 acres of land and will be over 100,000 square feet in size. The new casino will also feature new dining options, over 1,700 slot machines, and almost two dozen table games.